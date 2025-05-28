In a recent escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia's defense ministry announced that its air defense systems successfully downed 296 Ukrainian drones overnight across 13 of its regions, including Moscow.

The announcement comes amid a climate of international political discord over peace efforts, stressing the urgent need for diplomacy as both sides continue to deepen their military engagements with drone technology taking a pivotal role.

Efforts were particularly concentrated in regions such as Bryansk, Belgorod, and Tula. This follows a report indicating that Russian forces neutralized a total of 2331 drones in the past week, highlighting the conflict's increased reliance on unmanned aerial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)