Tribal Teen Tied and Assaulted: Arrests Made in Attappadi Incident

In a disturbing incident in Attappadi, two men were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a tribal youth and tying him to an electric pole. The youth, identified as 19-year-old Siju, was accused of obstructing their vehicle, police reported.

The accused, Vishnudas, 31, and Reji Mathew, 21, are employed as a driver and assistant for a milk collection vehicle. The complaint detailed that Siju was walking along the Chittoor–Puliyara road when he purportedly fell near a passing pickup van, an act the men claimed was deliberate and caused vehicle damage.

The suspects allegedly secured him to an electric pole for approximately 30 minutes before concerned passers-by intervened. Siju is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as noted by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)