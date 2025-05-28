Tribal Teen Tied and Assaulted: Arrests Made in Attappadi Incident
Two men in Attappadi have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a tribal youth named Siju, tying him to an electric pole over claims of vehicle obstruction. The incident happened on May 24. The men face charges under the SC/ST Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Siju is hospitalized.
In a disturbing incident in Attappadi, two men were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a tribal youth and tying him to an electric pole. The youth, identified as 19-year-old Siju, was accused of obstructing their vehicle, police reported.
The accused, Vishnudas, 31, and Reji Mathew, 21, are employed as a driver and assistant for a milk collection vehicle. The complaint detailed that Siju was walking along the Chittoor–Puliyara road when he purportedly fell near a passing pickup van, an act the men claimed was deliberate and caused vehicle damage.
The suspects allegedly secured him to an electric pole for approximately 30 minutes before concerned passers-by intervened. Siju is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as noted by the police.
