Left Menu

Pregnancy and Justice: Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Woman in Road Rage Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to Anam Ansari in a road rage case where she and her husband allegedly killed a biker. The court considered her recent childbirth and lack of criminal history as reasons for not needing custodial interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:19 IST
Pregnancy and Justice: Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Woman in Road Rage Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of granting pre-arrest bail to Anam Ansari, who, along with her husband, stands accused of murdering a biker in a road rage incident in Mumbai. The decision took into account that she had given birth just 25 days prior.

The vacation bench presided over by Justice Ashwin Bhobe concluded that custodial interrogation was unnecessary for Ansari. Last March, Anam, along with her husband Ahmed Ansari, allegedly assaulted Omprakash Sharma, leading to his death a few days later.

Anam, pregnant during the incident, later secured leniency from the court partly due to her new status as a mother and her clean prior record. The court considered these factors against the prosecution's claims that the assault instruments were yet to be fully accounted for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025