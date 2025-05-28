Pregnancy and Justice: Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Woman in Road Rage Murder Case

The Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of granting pre-arrest bail to Anam Ansari, who, along with her husband, stands accused of murdering a biker in a road rage incident in Mumbai. The decision took into account that she had given birth just 25 days prior.

The vacation bench presided over by Justice Ashwin Bhobe concluded that custodial interrogation was unnecessary for Ansari. Last March, Anam, along with her husband Ahmed Ansari, allegedly assaulted Omprakash Sharma, leading to his death a few days later.

Anam, pregnant during the incident, later secured leniency from the court partly due to her new status as a mother and her clean prior record. The court considered these factors against the prosecution's claims that the assault instruments were yet to be fully accounted for.

