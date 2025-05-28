Left Menu

Mariupol's Ongoing Struggle: A City in the Crossfire of Peace Talks

The residents of Mariupol, including Oleksandr and Liudmyla Lytvyn, reflect on the city's devastation during the Russian siege and their hopes for Ukrainian control. Amid peace talks, territorial concessions are a critical issue, with Ukraine seeking resilience but facing challenges without U.S. military support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid protracted negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, Mariupol remains a poignant example of a city caught in the crossfire. Residents like Oleksandr and Liudmyla Lytvyn fled during Russia's 86-day siege and now watch peace talks anxiously from afar, fearful that they may never be able to return home.

The city, previously bursting with over 400,000 residents, fell to Russian forces in May 2022. This strategic loss for Ukraine remains a symbol of territorial contention, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faces pressure regarding potential concessions amidst persistent Russian advancements.

Mariupol's story underscores the broader struggle faced by displaced citizens yearning for justice, with Human Rights Watch reporting significant civilian casualties. Russia attributes the city's decimation to alleged Ukrainian military tactics, a claim Kyiv vehemently denies.

