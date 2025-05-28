Left Menu

Turkey's Diplomatic Dance: Fidan's Kyiv Visit Amidst Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to visit Kyiv for peace discussions following meetings in Moscow. Fidan aims to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing diplomacy for a lasting resolution. He will discuss bilateral trade, energy, and defense post-war reconstruction support.

  • Turkey

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to visit Kyiv for a two-day diplomatic mission, marking a significant step in ongoing peace efforts concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This visit follows his recent discussions in Moscow, where he met with President Vladimir Putin and other key Russian officials.

In Ukraine, Fidan is set to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top officials to reiterate Turkey's offer to host future peace negotiations. Fidan will stress the necessity for an end to hostilities through diplomatic channels, aiming for a sustainable peace settlement.

While in Kyiv, Fidan will also engage in talks about strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as trade, energy, defense, and security, pledging Turkey's support for Ukraine's reconstruction efforts after the conflict. The ongoing pressure on Russia for a ceasefire highlights Turkey's potential role as a mediator in future peace dialogues.

