Left Menu

Lokpal Dismisses SEBI Chief Allegations as Unsubstantiated

The Lokpal dismissed allegations of impropriety against former SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, based on a Hindenburg Research report that accused her of conflict of interest. The Lokpal concluded that complaints lacked verifiable material and were based on presumptions. The Adani Group also denied the malicious charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:22 IST
Lokpal Dismisses SEBI Chief Allegations as Unsubstantiated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal, has dismissed complaints of impropriety against former SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, labeling the charges as baseless and unsubstantiated. These allegations were primarily based on a report by Hindenburg Research, notorious for targeting the Adani Group of Companies.

Published in August 2024, the report accused Buch and her husband of having interests in offshore funds linked to a scandal involving the Adani Group. Both Buch and the Adani Group have denied these accusations, criticizing the report as a vehicle for character assassination and misinformation.

The Lokpal, led by Justice A M Khanwilkar, determined the allegations to be speculative, with no supporting evidence. Consequently, the complaints have been formally dismissed. This resolution follows a comprehensive review of the arguments and documentation submitted by both complainants and Buch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025