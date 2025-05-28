Lokpal Dismisses SEBI Chief Allegations as Unsubstantiated
The Lokpal dismissed allegations of impropriety against former SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, based on a Hindenburg Research report that accused her of conflict of interest. The Lokpal concluded that complaints lacked verifiable material and were based on presumptions. The Adani Group also denied the malicious charges.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal, has dismissed complaints of impropriety against former SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, labeling the charges as baseless and unsubstantiated. These allegations were primarily based on a report by Hindenburg Research, notorious for targeting the Adani Group of Companies.
Published in August 2024, the report accused Buch and her husband of having interests in offshore funds linked to a scandal involving the Adani Group. Both Buch and the Adani Group have denied these accusations, criticizing the report as a vehicle for character assassination and misinformation.
The Lokpal, led by Justice A M Khanwilkar, determined the allegations to be speculative, with no supporting evidence. Consequently, the complaints have been formally dismissed. This resolution follows a comprehensive review of the arguments and documentation submitted by both complainants and Buch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swedish Diplomat Detained: Espionage Allegations Unfold
Former CNPC Chairman Sentenced for Bribery: A Stark Message Against Corruption
Fake Allegations Lead to Arrest: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Gangrape Claim
The Trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Cassie's Testimony and the Allegations of Abuse
Samajwadi Leader Lashes Out at Government: Allegations of Foreign Influence and Lax Security