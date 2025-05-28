Czech Republic Accuses China of Cyber Espionage Amid Rising Tensions
The Czech Republic has accused China of cyberattacks against its Foreign Ministry's communication network. Beginning in 2022, these attacks have been attributed to the APT31 hacking group, linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security. Both NATO and the EU have condemned these actions, highlighting their international impact.
- Country:
- Czechia
The Czech Republic has launched a stern accusation against China, claiming that it is responsible for a series of cyberattacks targeting the communication network of the country's Foreign Ministry. The breach, reportedly perpetrated by the hacking group APT31 in association with China's Ministry of State Security, underscores rising global unease.
These infiltrations, which began in 2022, have compromised the Czech Republic's critical infrastructure. While details on the extent of the damage remain unclear, the Foreign Ministry in Prague has already implemented a new communication system as a defensive measure against future threats.
The incident has sparked an international response, with the United States, NATO, and the European Union expressing solidarity with the Czech Republic and condemning China's alleged cyber conduct. The Chinese Embassy has rejected the allegations as baseless, maintaining their stance against all forms of hacking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NATO's Ambitious Defense Spending Push: Trump Administration Seeks 5% GDP Commitment
NATO Contract Scandal: Arrests and Investigations Unveil Corruption
Turkey and Ukraine Engage in Peace Talks Amidst NATO Meeting
NATO Faces Pressure to Boost Defence Spending: A Strategic Pivot
NATO and Estonia Coordinate Over Baltic Sea Incident