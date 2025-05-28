Czech Republic Accuses China of Cyber Espionage Amid Rising Tensions

The Czech Republic has launched a stern accusation against China, claiming that it is responsible for a series of cyberattacks targeting the communication network of the country's Foreign Ministry. The breach, reportedly perpetrated by the hacking group APT31 in association with China's Ministry of State Security, underscores rising global unease.

These infiltrations, which began in 2022, have compromised the Czech Republic's critical infrastructure. While details on the extent of the damage remain unclear, the Foreign Ministry in Prague has already implemented a new communication system as a defensive measure against future threats.

The incident has sparked an international response, with the United States, NATO, and the European Union expressing solidarity with the Czech Republic and condemning China's alleged cyber conduct. The Chinese Embassy has rejected the allegations as baseless, maintaining their stance against all forms of hacking.

(With inputs from agencies.)