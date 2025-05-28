Delhi Traffic Clash: Arrests Made in Assault on Police
Three men were arrested in southwest Delhi for allegedly assaulting police and obstructing traffic. The incident, involving Manish Nagar, Shashikant Sharma, and Tushar, occurred when an SUV blocked a car on Green Park Market road. Police efforts to resolve the situation escalated, leading to violence and further arrests.
Three men have been apprehended for allegedly attacking police officers and creating a traffic block in southwest Delhi, a senior official reported on Wednesday.
The individuals, identified as Manish Nagar, Shashikant Sharma, and Tushar, were part of a group that assaulted four officers in the line of duty.
The disruption occurred on May 23, around 7:30 pm, when an SUV stalled another vehicle on Green Park Market road, leading to a traffic snarl and police intervention.
