Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Clash: Arrests Made in Assault on Police

Three men were arrested in southwest Delhi for allegedly assaulting police and obstructing traffic. The incident, involving Manish Nagar, Shashikant Sharma, and Tushar, occurred when an SUV blocked a car on Green Park Market road. Police efforts to resolve the situation escalated, leading to violence and further arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:03 IST
Delhi Traffic Clash: Arrests Made in Assault on Police
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

Three men have been apprehended for allegedly attacking police officers and creating a traffic block in southwest Delhi, a senior official reported on Wednesday.

The individuals, identified as Manish Nagar, Shashikant Sharma, and Tushar, were part of a group that assaulted four officers in the line of duty.

The disruption occurred on May 23, around 7:30 pm, when an SUV stalled another vehicle on Green Park Market road, leading to a traffic snarl and police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025