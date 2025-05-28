Delhi Traffic Clash: Arrests Made in Assault on Police

Three men have been apprehended for allegedly attacking police officers and creating a traffic block in southwest Delhi, a senior official reported on Wednesday.

The individuals, identified as Manish Nagar, Shashikant Sharma, and Tushar, were part of a group that assaulted four officers in the line of duty.

The disruption occurred on May 23, around 7:30 pm, when an SUV stalled another vehicle on Green Park Market road, leading to a traffic snarl and police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)