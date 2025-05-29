Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack and Sikkim's Legacy: India's United Front

Prime Minister Modi addressed the Pahalgam terror strike's impact on India's unity and culture, praised Sikkim's statehood and biodiversity, and inaugurated infrastructure projects. He highlighted India's decisive response through Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructures, and celebrated Sikkim's potential in sports, tourism, and organic exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:11 IST
Pahalgam Attack and Sikkim's Legacy: India's United Front
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror strike as an attack on India's unity, asserting that Operation Sindoor provided a decisive response to terrorists by dismantling their infrastructure in Pakistan.

Despite the attack's intent to stir religious discord, Modi stressed the nation's cohesiveness and paid homage to victims, particularly the 26 lives lost.

Celebrating Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary, Modi praised the state's biodiversity and tourism, emphasizing ongoing infrastructure projects and Sikkim's sports potential and contributions to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025