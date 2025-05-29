Pahalgam Attack and Sikkim's Legacy: India's United Front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror strike as an attack on India's unity, asserting that Operation Sindoor provided a decisive response to terrorists by dismantling their infrastructure in Pakistan.

Despite the attack's intent to stir religious discord, Modi stressed the nation's cohesiveness and paid homage to victims, particularly the 26 lives lost.

Celebrating Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary, Modi praised the state's biodiversity and tourism, emphasizing ongoing infrastructure projects and Sikkim's sports potential and contributions to national development.

