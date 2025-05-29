Pahalgam Attack and Sikkim's Legacy: India's United Front
Prime Minister Modi addressed the Pahalgam terror strike's impact on India's unity and culture, praised Sikkim's statehood and biodiversity, and inaugurated infrastructure projects. He highlighted India's decisive response through Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructures, and celebrated Sikkim's potential in sports, tourism, and organic exports.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Pahalgam terror strike as an attack on India's unity, asserting that Operation Sindoor provided a decisive response to terrorists by dismantling their infrastructure in Pakistan.
Despite the attack's intent to stir religious discord, Modi stressed the nation's cohesiveness and paid homage to victims, particularly the 26 lives lost.
Celebrating Sikkim's 50th statehood anniversary, Modi praised the state's biodiversity and tourism, emphasizing ongoing infrastructure projects and Sikkim's sports potential and contributions to national development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
