Ensuring Safety: CRPF's Strategic Preparations for Amarnath Yatra
CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh led a security review meeting ahead of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. The pilgrimage, set for July 3 to August 9, will see rigorous arrangements, with DG Singh assessing key locations to ensure a secure and seamless experience for devotees.
The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, has spearheaded a crucial meeting in Jammu to assess the security preparedness ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.
Scheduled from July 3 to August 9, the Amarnath Yatra is a significant religious pilgrimage drawing thousands. The CRPF has been meticulously planning to guarantee the safety and seamless movement of pilgrims, in coordination with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).
On his recent visit to the Kashmir Valley, DG Singh reviewed strategic preparations and visited key sites, including base and transit camps. The government has sanctioned the deployment of 580 companies, equating to around 42,000 personnel, to ensure a secure pilgrimage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
