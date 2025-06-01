Mystery Deepens as Foreign Naval Officer Missing in Kochi Backwaters
A foreign naval officer has disappeared in the backwaters of Kochi, Kerala. The officer was participating in a training program at the Indian Naval Academy. Authorities, including Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Navy, are conducting a search operation, but details about the officer's identity and the incident remain unclear.
A foreign naval officer vanished in the Kochi backwaters on Sunday evening, according to local police reports.
The naval officer, whose nationality is currently unknown, was engaged in training activities at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala. As part of his program, he was visiting Kochi when the incident occurred.
A search operation has been launched by Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Navy, yet the precise circumstances around the disappearance are still shrouded in mystery. The Navy has not commented on the incident so far.
