Mystery Deepens as Foreign Naval Officer Missing in Kochi Backwaters

A foreign naval officer vanished in the Kochi backwaters on Sunday evening, according to local police reports.

The naval officer, whose nationality is currently unknown, was engaged in training activities at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala. As part of his program, he was visiting Kochi when the incident occurred.

A search operation has been launched by Fire and Rescue Services and the Indian Navy, yet the precise circumstances around the disappearance are still shrouded in mystery. The Navy has not commented on the incident so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)