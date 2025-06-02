Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the Ukraine conflict and planned talks in Turkey. They also discussed recent fatalities due to exploded bridges in Russian regions. At least seven were killed and 69 injured in these incidents.

Updated: 02-06-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 02:25 IST
Sergei Lavrov

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions on Sunday regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Scheduled talks in Turkey were a focal point of their conversation, according to Russian news agencies citing Lavrov's ministry.

During the dialogue, Rubio extended condolences for the casualties resulting from two separate bridge explosions in Russian regions bordering Ukraine. This incident has added a layer of complexity to the already tense relations between the two nations.

Russian authorities reported that the explosions resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals and caused injuries to 69 others. The attacks have heightened security concerns and underscored the fragile nature of the region's stability.

