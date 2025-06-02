Education Minister Sood reviews school, college land in Narela; orders revival of defunct fire station

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday visited the Narela Assembly constituency to review the status of education and infrastructure projects, including proposed sites for a government school in Bankner village and a college on Singhu Border road. He also inspected the long-defunct fire station in the area and directed officials to make it operational at the earliest.

The visit began at the Narela Fire Station, which has remained non-functional for several years. The minister directed the fire department officials to complete the remaining construction work, clean the premises and deploy one large and one small fire engine, said a statement.

Sood later visited the site allocated for a government school in Bankner village where residents raised concerns about the location, pointing out that it lies about four kilometres from Swatantra Nagar, lacks proper access roads and becomes waterlogged during the monsoon season, it said.

The residents said the land, which belongs to the Gram Sabha, poses safety challenges for school-going children, especially girls.

The minister questioned the earlier decision to allocate the site, alleging that it was done without considering local needs. Taking note of the complaints, he instructed the Director of Education to identify a more suitable location nearby. Sood also asked for a detailed report on the matter within a week and assured villagers that a school would be built at an appropriate site before the end of the government's term.

During his visit, the minister also reviewed land identified for the expansion of Swami Shraddhanand College.

He asked the college principal to write to the Directorate of Education requesting urgent action on pending matters such as tree removal and boundary wall construction. Sood further proposed setting up a women's college on the same land parcel.

The inspection concluded with a visit to the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex. The minister directed officials to address infrastructural gaps to ensure the facility can be fully utilised, the statement said.

