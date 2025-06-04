India's Arbitration Journey: From Intervention to Leadership

India is rapidly evolving in the global arbitration landscape, according to Chief Justice B R Gavai. Speaking at the LCIA International Arbitration Symposium in London, he emphasized that arbitration has transcended metropolitan confines, fueled by technological advancements that extend its reach.

CJI Gavai noted India's shift from a largely interventionist stance to a supportive role within the international arbitration community. He highlighted that the Indian legal framework, rooted in common law, now aims to lead rather than follow, with rising institutions and initiatives playing a pivotal role in this transformation.

He argued for the necessity of institutional arbitration in India, particularly within government contracts, to enhance credibility and effectiveness. The Indian judiciary, while advocating minimal intervention, continues to uphold justice efficiently, serving as a critical guardian in arbitration matters.

