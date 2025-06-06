Left Menu

NATO Allies Back Trump's 5% GDP Defense Spending Push

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced that most U.S. allies in the alliance support President Trump's call for member countries to allocate 5% of their GDP towards defense. Although 22 out of 32 members currently meet the previous 2% target, the new goal seeks to enhance NATO's military spending to better address global security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-06-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 08:06 IST
NATO Allies Back Trump's 5% GDP Defense Spending Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant shift for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed that most U.S. allies agree with President Donald Trump's demand for 5% GDP defense spending. The decision follows a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

While some nations remain hesitant, European countries and Canada have increased military investments since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, meeting the new 5% goal poses challenges for several member states, with only 22 out of 32 members currently meeting the previous 2% GDP target.

Trump's insistence on increasing spending comes with leverage; he has suggested that U.S. defense aid depends on higher investments from allies. As Trump asserts America's focus on the Indo-Pacific region, NATO members must address their defense capabilities to close potential gaps.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025