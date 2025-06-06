NATO Allies Back Trump's 5% GDP Defense Spending Push
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte announced that most U.S. allies in the alliance support President Trump's call for member countries to allocate 5% of their GDP towards defense. Although 22 out of 32 members currently meet the previous 2% target, the new goal seeks to enhance NATO's military spending to better address global security concerns.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a significant shift for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed that most U.S. allies agree with President Donald Trump's demand for 5% GDP defense spending. The decision follows a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.
While some nations remain hesitant, European countries and Canada have increased military investments since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, meeting the new 5% goal poses challenges for several member states, with only 22 out of 32 members currently meeting the previous 2% GDP target.
Trump's insistence on increasing spending comes with leverage; he has suggested that U.S. defense aid depends on higher investments from allies. As Trump asserts America's focus on the Indo-Pacific region, NATO members must address their defense capabilities to close potential gaps.
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Trump
- defense spending
- GDP
- Rutte
- allies
- Ukraine
- security
- Russia
- investment