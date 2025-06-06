PM Modi's Bold Moves in J&K: Railways, Reproaches, and Restoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a significant infrastructural marvel: the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir, a project finalized at the cost of Rs 1,486 crore. Additionally, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express train connecting Katra and Srinagar, enhancing travel in the region.

In a stern rebuke, Modi accused Pakistan of undermining 'insaniyat' and 'Kashmiriyat' by targeting tourists in Pahalgam, attempting to instigate communal unrest and disrupt the tourism-dependent livelihood of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, political undertones were evident as J&K's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah leveraged the inaugural platform to humorously but assertively urge the restoration of statehood, reflecting ongoing tensions within the region's political landscape.

