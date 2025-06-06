Left Menu

PM Modi's Bold Moves in J&K: Railways, Reproaches, and Restoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the world's highest rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir and flags off a new train service, while denouncing Pakistan's attacks. Concurrently, political dynamics intensify as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls for statehood restoration, and Congress critiques government's foreign policy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a significant infrastructural marvel: the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir, a project finalized at the cost of Rs 1,486 crore. Additionally, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express train connecting Katra and Srinagar, enhancing travel in the region.

In a stern rebuke, Modi accused Pakistan of undermining 'insaniyat' and 'Kashmiriyat' by targeting tourists in Pahalgam, attempting to instigate communal unrest and disrupt the tourism-dependent livelihood of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, political undertones were evident as J&K's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah leveraged the inaugural platform to humorously but assertively urge the restoration of statehood, reflecting ongoing tensions within the region's political landscape.

