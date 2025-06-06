PM Modi's Bold Moves in J&K: Railways, Reproaches, and Restoration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the world's highest rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir and flags off a new train service, while denouncing Pakistan's attacks. Concurrently, political dynamics intensify as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls for statehood restoration, and Congress critiques government's foreign policy.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated a significant infrastructural marvel: the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir, a project finalized at the cost of Rs 1,486 crore. Additionally, he flagged off a Vande Bharat Express train connecting Katra and Srinagar, enhancing travel in the region.
In a stern rebuke, Modi accused Pakistan of undermining 'insaniyat' and 'Kashmiriyat' by targeting tourists in Pahalgam, attempting to instigate communal unrest and disrupt the tourism-dependent livelihood of Kashmiris.
Meanwhile, political undertones were evident as J&K's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah leveraged the inaugural platform to humorously but assertively urge the restoration of statehood, reflecting ongoing tensions within the region's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah Advocates Twin Strategies to Revive Kashmir's Tourism Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
Omar Abdullah's Pahalgam Move: A Stand Against Terrorism
Omar Abdullah Ensures Seamless Preparations for Amarnath Yatra
Reviving Kashmir Tourism: CM Omar Abdullah's Strategic Meeting in Gulmarg
J-K : CM Omar Abdullah arrives at Gulmarg club for high-level government meeting