Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Alabama's Death Penalty Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court will review an appeal by Alabama to execute Joseph Clifton Smith, previously spared the death penalty due to intellectual disability findings. Under a 2002 precedent, executing intellectually disabled persons violates the Eighth Amendment. The case will be heard next term starting October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:51 IST
Supreme Court to Review Alabama's Death Penalty Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeal from Alabama officials concerning a man convicted of murder in 1997. Joseph Clifton Smith, found to be intellectually disabled by a lower court through IQ assessments and expert testimony, may avoid execution as the decision aligns with a precedent established in 2002.

This finding spares him from the death penalty under the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment, preventing cruel and unusual punishment for intellectually disabled individuals. Alabama's Republican-led administration is pushing to overturn this ruling and proceed with the execution.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case in its upcoming term beginning in October, as the state challenges the interpretation of intellectual disability in capital punishment cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025