Chintan Shivir 2.0: Karnataka Ministers Strategize for Vision 2047

In an effort to align Chhattisgarh's governance with the vision of a developed India by 2047, the Chintan Shivir 2.0 commenced at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur on Sunday. This strategic program brings together Chhattisgarh's cabinet members for a two-day retreat aimed at innovative policy formulation.

Overseen by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the event is not just a conventional government meeting but a collaborative platform for state ministers to share insights and lessons learned. Important sessions focus on governance, public service, and techniques like policy transparency while encouraging active ministerial participation.

Special attention is being given to the transformation in regions such as Bastar, a historically underdeveloped area experiencing progress in tourism and infrastructure. Ministers will present grassroots-level insights to ensure development reaches all corners of the state, emphasizing the importance of people-centric governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)