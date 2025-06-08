Left Menu

Chintan Shivir 2.0: Karnataka Ministers Strategize for Vision 2047

The Chhattisgarh cabinet members gather at IIM Raipur for the Chintan Shivir 2.0, where they strategize to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047. Through lectures, discussions, and shared experiences, the ministers focus on governance, public service, and the state’s integral role in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 08-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 12:57 IST
Chintan Shivir 2.0: Karnataka Ministers Strategize for Vision 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to align Chhattisgarh's governance with the vision of a developed India by 2047, the Chintan Shivir 2.0 commenced at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur on Sunday. This strategic program brings together Chhattisgarh's cabinet members for a two-day retreat aimed at innovative policy formulation.

Overseen by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the event is not just a conventional government meeting but a collaborative platform for state ministers to share insights and lessons learned. Important sessions focus on governance, public service, and techniques like policy transparency while encouraging active ministerial participation.

Special attention is being given to the transformation in regions such as Bastar, a historically underdeveloped area experiencing progress in tourism and infrastructure. Ministers will present grassroots-level insights to ensure development reaches all corners of the state, emphasizing the importance of people-centric governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025