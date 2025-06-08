Russian Forces Advance in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Regions
Russian forces have advanced to Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region and captured the village of Zoria in the Donetsk region, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry. This development marks a significant movement in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
On Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that its forces have advanced into Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
The Ministry further reported the capture of the village of Zoria, located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, by Russian troops, highlighting the progression of their military efforts.
The advancement into Dnipropetrovsk and the capture of Zoria underscore the continued military activities in a conflict that has drawn widespread international attention and concern.
