Mystery in Delhi: Woman Found Dead in Hotel Room

A 29-year-old woman, Sarika, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a Delhi hotel room. Her companion, Sachin, was arrested after being seen leaving alone. Initial evidence suggests death by strangulation. Police have taken custody of the body for a postmortem as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old woman, identified as Sarika, was discovered dead in a hotel room in central Delhi, causing considerable concern among law enforcement and raising questions about the events leading to her demise.

The woman's companion, identified by police as Sachin, had checked into the hotel with her the previous evening and was later apprehended after he was observed leaving the hotel alone. The police acted on a tip-off from hotel staff, who became suspicious when Sarika was found unresponsive the next morning.

According to preliminary investigations, it is alleged that Sarika may have been strangled. Authorities have taken the body for a postmortem to ascertain the exact cause while further inquiries are underway to piece together the mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

