Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions Escalate Amid Historical Disputes

Amid growing tensions, Thailand has curtailed the operating hours at 10 border crossings with Cambodia, marking a significant response to security concerns following a fatal clash last month. The Southeast Asian neighbors have also bolstered military presences along disputed boundaries, signaling an increase in defensive measures.

Efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution are underway, with the nations exchanging commitments following the killing of a Cambodian soldier on May 28 in contested lands. Notably, the busiest checkpoint in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province has halved its operational hours from 6 a.m.–10 p.m. to 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Amid ongoing disputes, Cambodia's Foreign Ministry has petitioned for a resolution via the International Court of Justice. However, Thailand has pushed for bilateral negotiations, expressing preference for discussions scheduled on June 14. Historical tensions dating back to 1907 underscore the complexities of these issues.

