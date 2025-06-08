Left Menu

Unmasking Illegal Presidential Pardons in Sri Lanka

A police investigation reveals that convicts ineligible for presidential pardons have been released illegally in Sri Lanka. Under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's administration, a probe began after the controversial release of W.H. Athula Tilakaratne, highlighting past abuses in pardon processes.

Recent investigations by Sri Lankan police have exposed the illegal release of convicts not eligible for presidential pardons, despite Article 34 (1) of the Constitution, which grants the president authority to pardon convicted prisoners after a Ministry of Justice review.

The Criminal Investigation Department has initiated a comprehensive probe into instances of irregular releases, notably concerning the recent case involving convict W.H. Athula Tilakaratne. His release under a purported presidential pardon, not listed among the 388 recommended inmates, has sparked controversy and political debate.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has ordered an in-depth police inquiry after opposition members raised concerns. The ongoing investigation includes questioning the Commissioner General of Prisons about the misuse of presidential pardoning power, emphasizing prior court interventions on similar issues under previous administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

