Arrests Made in Alleged Conspiracy Behind Indore Man's Disappearance
Three men have been arrested for allegedly being hired to murder Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident who vanished in Meghalaya. The investigation revealed his wife as the suspected mastermind behind hiring them. Police are expanding their search operations in Madhya Pradesh to apprehend additional suspects.
Three individuals, allegedly contracted to kill Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore man who went missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills last month, have been apprehended, according to a senior police official on Monday.
I Nongrang, the Director General of Police in Meghalaya, stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the police detained the suspects in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
"One suspect from Uttar Pradesh and two from Indore were arrested by the Meghalaya Police SIT. The detained individuals have implicated further suspects, revealing that the victim's wife orchestrated their hiring," Nongrang informed PTI. The DGP confirmed that SIT officers are continuing with search operations in Madhya Pradesh to capture Raghuvanshi's wife and additional involved parties.
