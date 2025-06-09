Left Menu

Largest POW Exchange in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a large-scale prisoner of war exchange. The deal, achieved through direct talks, involves swapping POWs under 25 and severely wounded individuals. It's the largest exchange between the nations and includes the repatriation of thousands of war casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:34 IST
Largest POW Exchange in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine have executed a significant prisoner of war (POW) exchange, targeting individuals under the age of 25, according to Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday. This swap comes after extensive negotiations between the two nations earlier in the month.

During the Istanbul discussions on June 2, both sides agreed to exchange at least 1,200 POWs each, prioritizing the youngest and severely injured. The deal also accommodates the return of thousands of bodies. The exchange is set to be the largest of its kind, planned to unfold in phases.

Despite ongoing conflicts and stalled negotiations regarding the broader conflict, both parties found common ground in facilitating the return of POWs and war casualties. Specifics such as the exact number of exchanged POWs remain undisclosed by the Russian Defence Ministry, though equal swaps were confirmed. Russian officials noted preparations to support returning servicemen with psychological and medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025