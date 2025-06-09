Largest POW Exchange in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine have executed a significant prisoner of war (POW) exchange, targeting individuals under the age of 25, according to Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday. This swap comes after extensive negotiations between the two nations earlier in the month.

During the Istanbul discussions on June 2, both sides agreed to exchange at least 1,200 POWs each, prioritizing the youngest and severely injured. The deal also accommodates the return of thousands of bodies. The exchange is set to be the largest of its kind, planned to unfold in phases.

Despite ongoing conflicts and stalled negotiations regarding the broader conflict, both parties found common ground in facilitating the return of POWs and war casualties. Specifics such as the exact number of exchanged POWs remain undisclosed by the Russian Defence Ministry, though equal swaps were confirmed. Russian officials noted preparations to support returning servicemen with psychological and medical services.

