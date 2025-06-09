Left Menu

Controversial Arrest of Telugu Journalist Sparks Outcry over Freedom of Press

Senior Telugu journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao was arrested in Hyderabad for his involvement in a programme featuring derogatory remarks about Amaravati. The arrest sparked accusations of political vendetta and suppression of dissent by the Andhra Pradesh government. The incident raises concerns over press freedom and democratic discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:35 IST
Controversial Arrest of Telugu Journalist Sparks Outcry over Freedom of Press
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Telugu journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao was taken into custody in Hyderabad on Monday. The arrest came after a programme he hosted aired allegedly derogatory comments about Amaravati by another journalist.

The arrest, confirmed by Guntur district SP S Satish, followed alleged defamatory remarks against the greenfield capital city and its residents. The Andhra Pradesh police have charged Rao under various sections of the IT Act and other laws.

The incident has sparked significant backlash, with YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condemning the arrest as an act of political vendetta. Concerns have been raised over press freedom and the state government's tactics to silence opposition voices.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025