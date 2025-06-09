Controversial Arrest of Telugu Journalist Sparks Outcry over Freedom of Press

Senior Telugu journalist Kommineni Srinivas Rao was taken into custody in Hyderabad on Monday. The arrest came after a programme he hosted aired allegedly derogatory comments about Amaravati by another journalist.

The arrest, confirmed by Guntur district SP S Satish, followed alleged defamatory remarks against the greenfield capital city and its residents. The Andhra Pradesh police have charged Rao under various sections of the IT Act and other laws.

The incident has sparked significant backlash, with YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condemning the arrest as an act of political vendetta. Concerns have been raised over press freedom and the state government's tactics to silence opposition voices.