Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Indore Woman Accused of Husband's Murder in Meghalaya

Sonam Raghuvanshi is accused of planning her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Following Raja's death and their disappearance, three men were arrested. Sonam's father claims her innocence amid police accusations. Legal and political actions are underway for a deeper investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, has been accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The tragic incident, which unfolded in the picturesque town of Sohra, has led to a series of arrests and sparked a frenzy of investigations across three states.

Raja, whose body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls, is believed to have been killed by men allegedly hired by Sonam. Police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the case, while Sonam remains in custody. Her father, however, vehemently insists on her innocence, calling for a CBI probe as political tensions mount.

The case has gripped public attention, with officials commending the rapid progress of the investigation. Amid claims of false implications and demands for justice, the matter continues to unfold with significant legal and political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

