Web of Deceit: The Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case
Initially reported missing, Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the murder of her husband Raja, was found in Indore. The case involves a planned murder during their honeymoon, leading to multiple arrests. Despite denials from families, evidence continues to unravel in this high-profile case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Indore Police confirmed that Sonam Raghuvanshi, initially missing and prime suspect in her husband Raja's murder, stayed in Indore post the murder. She was found in a rented flat in Dewas Naka before surfacing in UP's Ghazipur to surrender.
Four men, believed to be her accomplices, were taken into custody. As investigations unfold, Meghalaya Police seized clothing for forensic tests to substantiate possible involvement in Raja's murder.
This intricate case has seen family members protest the innocence of the accused and the public expressing outrage over the crime, sparking intense national media coverage.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Ganja Bust in Maharashtra: Four Arrested
Professor Suspended Amid Sexual Harassment Investigation
Cryptocurrency Scandal: Arrest of Georgia's Ex-Aide Unravels Political Tensions
Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government for Arresting Teen Over Social Media Post
Shandong Chemical Plant Explosion: Investigation Underway