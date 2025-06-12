Family Feud Turns Tragic: Teen Stabbed in Seelampur

A teenager was fatally stabbed by his relatives in a brutal incident in Seelampur, northeast Delhi. The victim, Zaheer Abbas, was 19 years old and had ongoing disputes with his relative Qasim, 47.

The tragic event took place late Wednesday night, prompting an emergency call to the Seelampur police. By the time officers arrived, Abbas had already been taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Authorities have since arrested Qasim, his son Asif, and another minor involved in the attack. Investigations continue as police search for the weapon used in the crime.

