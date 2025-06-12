Freedom Returned: POW Swap Brings Ukrainian Heroes Home
President Zelenskiy announced the return of wounded Ukrainian servicemen from Russian captivity as part of a recent POW exchange agreement reached between Kyiv and Moscow during peace talks in Istanbul.
In a significant development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has disclosed the homecoming of severely wounded servicemen from Russian detention. This was part of a prisoner of war (POW) swap between Ukraine and Russia.
The exchange was a result of peace talks held earlier this month in Istanbul, where officials from Kyiv and Moscow reached an accord to swap prisoners.
Such developments highlight ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the prolonged conflict, demonstrating that peace negotiations can yield tangible results, such as reuniting servicemen with their homeland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
