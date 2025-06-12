Russia and Ukraine Swap Prisoners Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange on Thursday, as reported by Russian news agencies citing the defense ministry. The exact number of prisoners exchanged remains undisclosed, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations despite the exchange.
However, specific details regarding the number of prisoners involved on either side have not been disclosed.
This event underscores the persistent tension and complexity of relations between Russia and Ukraine, even amid efforts to negotiate and manage hostilities.
