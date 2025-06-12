Left Menu

Russia and Ukraine Swap Prisoners Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange on Thursday, as reported by Russian news agencies citing the defense ministry. The exact number of prisoners exchanged remains undisclosed, highlighting ongoing tensions between the two nations despite the exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:09 IST

In a freshly reported development, Russia and Ukraine have engaged in a swap of prisoners of war. According to Russian news agencies, the defense ministry has confirmed this exchange.

However, specific details regarding the number of prisoners involved on either side have not been disclosed.

This event underscores the persistent tension and complexity of relations between Russia and Ukraine, even amid efforts to negotiate and manage hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

