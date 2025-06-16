Left Menu

Paris Airshow Controversy: France's Stand-Off with Israeli Companies

France closed main Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow over offensive weapons. This decision, condemned by Israel, reflects growing tensions. Elbit, Rafael, IAI, and Uvision were affected, as France's stance on Israel's operations in Gaza hardens. U.S. politicians and Israeli officials criticized the move as politically motivated.

16-06-2025
In a move causing international ripples, France has shut down the main stands of Israeli companies at the Paris Airshow for displaying offensive weapons. The decision, which has met with strong condemnation from Israel, underscores growing tensions between the two historically allied nations.

The affected Israeli companies included defense giants Elbit Systems, Rafael, IAI, and Uvision. While three smaller Israeli stands and a Ministry of Defence area remain untouched, the action reflects France's hardened stance on Israel, particularly concerning recent actions in Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently differentiated his support for Israel's right to self-defense from its military actions in Iran, which he discourages. Israeli defense ministry officials, U.S. politicians, and company executives accused France of protecting domestic interests under the guise of political rationale, suggesting unfair competition concerns.

