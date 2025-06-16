Supreme Court to Operate on Saturdays

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India announced it will keep its registry and offices open on Saturdays starting July 14, 2025. The schedule will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., extending operations beyond the usual Monday to Friday framework.

This decision marks a departure from customary practices, where the top court benches traditionally refrain from holding court sessions on Saturdays. The change aims to enhance judicial efficiency and streamline operations.

According to a notice issued on June 16, the Supreme Court exercised its authority under Article 145 of the Constitution to amend the Supreme Court Rules, 2013. This initiative demonstrates the court's commitment to ensuring accessibility and prompt judicial processes.