Supreme Court to Operate on Saturdays
The Supreme Court will be operational on Saturdays starting from July 14, 2025. This marks a change from the usual practice where court benches are not held on Saturdays. The decision was made under Article 145 of the Constitution, amending the rules of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India announced it will keep its registry and offices open on Saturdays starting July 14, 2025. The schedule will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., extending operations beyond the usual Monday to Friday framework.
This decision marks a departure from customary practices, where the top court benches traditionally refrain from holding court sessions on Saturdays. The change aims to enhance judicial efficiency and streamline operations.
According to a notice issued on June 16, the Supreme Court exercised its authority under Article 145 of the Constitution to amend the Supreme Court Rules, 2013. This initiative demonstrates the court's commitment to ensuring accessibility and prompt judicial processes.
ALSO READ
Cal HC grants bail to murder accused citing Article 21 of Constitution over trial delay
Battle for Ludhiana West: Constitution vs. Dictatorship?
Constitutional Crisis: Ahmadi Community Faces Religious Suppression in Pakistan
Slovak Controversy: Fico's Anti-Progressive Constitutional Amendment
Legacy of Equality: Celebrating Dr. B R Ambedkar's Vision at 75 Years of the Indian Constitution