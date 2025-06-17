Left Menu

Poland Faces GPS Disruptions over Baltic Sea Amid Russian Sabotage Allegations

Poland is experiencing GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, believed to be linked to Russian sabotage efforts, says Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz. The issue has affected private drones and commercial flights, with similar reports emerging from other NATO countries, indicating regional security concerns.

Poland is grappling with GPS disruptions over the Baltic Sea, which Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz attributes to Russian sabotage activities. The Polish minister's comments have not been addressed by the Russian embassy, with Russia consistently denying any misconduct. The disruptions are affecting navigation and raising regional security concerns.

Reports indicate that GPS malfunctions have caused issues for private drones and commercial aircraft in Poland's northern region. Notably, a flight from Alicante, Spain to Bydgoszcz, Poland had to be rerouted due to these navigation problems.

These disruptions are not isolated incidents. NATO allies in the Baltic and Nordic countries have reported similar issues in the Baltic Sea area. Incidents related to power and communications outages have been blamed on Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, prompting increased NATO military presence in the region.

