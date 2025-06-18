Modi Strengthens India-Croatia Ties: Focus on Diplomacy Over Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue over conflict during talks with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. They discussed enhancing bilateral ties in various sectors and agreed on the importance of India-Europe partnerships. Modi also acknowledged Croatia's support in fighting terrorism and fostered deeper cultural connections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the value of diplomacy over military solutions in resolving global issues during discussions with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.
The leaders agreed that stronger India-EU strategic ties are crucial and explored enhancements in bilateral relations across various sectors, including defense and agriculture.
Both nations highlighted the need for global peace and collaboration, while Modi expressed gratitude for Croatia's support against terrorism and their commitment to shared democratic values.
