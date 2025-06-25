Left Menu

Switzerland Seeks EU Partnership for Arms Procurement

Switzerland initiates exploratory talks with the EU on a non-binding partnership for arms procurement projects. This move aims to bolster Switzerland's defense capabilities while aligning with its neutrality. The partnership would allow Swiss industry favorable negotiation terms for EU defense projects, supported by a potential agreement with Ukraine.

BERLIN, June 25 - Switzerland has announced its intention to enter exploratory discussions with the European Union, aiming to establish a non-binding partnership to engage in arms procurement projects. The government stated that this collaboration is essential for non-EU countries wishing to participate in the bloc's cooperation initiatives.

Switzerland, known for its neutrality, believes that closer ties with the EU in armament matters will enhance its defense capabilities. The government emphasized the urgency of starting these talks, noting that such a partnership could lead to better negotiation conditions for Switzerland's industry in EU defense procurement.

The EU has established similar partnerships with several countries, allowing them access to its substantial arms fund, provided they meet additional criteria. In a related development, Switzerland approved a draft cooperation agreement with Ukraine to facilitate the Swiss private sector's involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

