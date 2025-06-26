China's foreign ministry has firmly denied allegations that it provided weapons to entities involved in the Ukraine conflict, countering by accusing 'relevant NATO personnel' of slandering its 'normal military build-up'.

During a routine press briefing, the ministry's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, addressed these accusations following statements by NATO chief Mark Rutte, who claimed there was a 'massive build-up' of military forces in China.

Guo refuted Rutte's assertion that China was supporting the Ukraine war effort, emphasizing the regular nature of China's military initiatives.

