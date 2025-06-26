Left Menu

China Denies Weapon Supply Accusations in Ukraine Conflict

China's foreign ministry refutes claims of supplying weapons to Ukraine war parties, accusing NATO personnel of slander. Spokesperson Guo Jiakun addresses the issue during a press briefing, responding to NATO chief Mark Rutte's comments on China's military build-up and alleged support of Ukraine's war efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign ministry has firmly denied allegations that it provided weapons to entities involved in the Ukraine conflict, countering by accusing 'relevant NATO personnel' of slandering its 'normal military build-up'.

During a routine press briefing, the ministry's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, addressed these accusations following statements by NATO chief Mark Rutte, who claimed there was a 'massive build-up' of military forces in China.

Guo refuted Rutte's assertion that China was supporting the Ukraine war effort, emphasizing the regular nature of China's military initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

