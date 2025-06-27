Uttar Pradesh DGP Enforces Strict Measures for Muharram Observance
Uttar Pradesh police, led by DGP Rajeev Krishna, have imposed stringent measures for the Muharram period, focusing on preventing any new processional routes and banning weapon displays. The police force is tasked with maintaining order, monitoring social media, and ensuring women's safety among other security measures across the state.
The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Rajeev Krishna, has instructed all police units to deny permission for any new Muharram routes or religious practices, while enforcing a strict ban on weapon displays during the observance.
In a directive to all senior police officials, Krishna outlined comprehensive strategies to sustain law and order, emphasizing round-the-clock social media monitoring and intensified security measures across public spaces.
Special attention is given to the safety of women, with added police presence during gatherings. Proactive measures are in place, from surveillance and regular patrols to strict enforcement of traffic rules, ensuring a peaceful Muharram across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
