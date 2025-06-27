Left Menu

Principal in Himachal Pradesh Faces Serious Allegations

A principal from a private school in Theog, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, has been accused of rape, blackmail, and assault by a female employee. She alleges he used illicit photos to blackmail her, leading to repeated sexual assaults. Legal actions are underway as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:38 IST
Principal in Himachal Pradesh Faces Serious Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private school principal in Theog, a region in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, finds himself embroiled in serious accusations of sexual misconduct and violence. Police confirm that charges have been filed.

A female subordinate filed a complaint, alleging the principal engaged in unwanted sexual relations, using compromising photos for blackmail to secure compliance. The harrowing account details continued abuse; a particularly brutal instance occurred on March 25 when her resistance was met with a violent attack using a belt. On May 24, the principal allegedly invaded her room, escalating the gravity of his alleged crimes.

Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Shimla's Superintendent of Police, states the principal faces multiple charges, including rape, assault, and criminal intimidation. The investigation remains active, aiming to substantiate these claims with decisive evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025