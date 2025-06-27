Principal in Himachal Pradesh Faces Serious Allegations

A private school principal in Theog, a region in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, finds himself embroiled in serious accusations of sexual misconduct and violence. Police confirm that charges have been filed.

A female subordinate filed a complaint, alleging the principal engaged in unwanted sexual relations, using compromising photos for blackmail to secure compliance. The harrowing account details continued abuse; a particularly brutal instance occurred on March 25 when her resistance was met with a violent attack using a belt. On May 24, the principal allegedly invaded her room, escalating the gravity of his alleged crimes.

Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Shimla's Superintendent of Police, states the principal faces multiple charges, including rape, assault, and criminal intimidation. The investigation remains active, aiming to substantiate these claims with decisive evidence.

