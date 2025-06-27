Controversial Arrests: UK's Crackdown on Pro-Palestinian Activists

British counter-terrorism authorities have detained four individuals in connection to a pro-Palestinian demonstration which resulted in military aircraft being defaced at an English air base.

The arrests include a 29-year-old woman and two men, aged 36 and 24, on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, while another woman, 41, was apprehended for allegedly assisting offenders. This protest was staged by Palestine Action, who infiltrated the Oxfordshire base, vandalizing planes.

With efforts to ban Palestine Action due to escalating actions, the UK government faces criticism from activists accusing them of suppressing non-violent demonstrations meant to disrupt arms flow to Israel. Britain's legal framework is examining defense site security while balancing free speech concerns amid the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)