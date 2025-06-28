NCW Demands Urgent Action in South Kolkata Gang-Rape Case
The National Commission for Women has urged immediate action in the South Kolkata gang-rape case, demanding cooperation from West Bengal's authorities. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar labeled the incident as 'grave' and emphasized a swift institutional response. NCW member Archana Mujumdar will meet the survivor, and comprehensive support is sought for her family.
The National Commission for Women has taken urgent steps to address the recent gang-rape case in South Kolkata by calling for immediate action. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar described the crime as 'grave' and one that has profoundly impacted public conscience.
The commission has insisted on full cooperation from the state police to facilitate a meeting between NCW member Archana Mujumdar and the survivor along with her family. In a letter to the West Bengal chief secretary, Rahatkar highlighted the necessity for an exhaustive and discreet medical examination of the survivor.
The law student was allegedly assaulted by two seniors and a former student. The police apprehended the suspects, citing an immediate need to ensure the survivor's safety and well-being, along with that of her family.
