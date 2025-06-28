Left Menu

Bihar Breaks Barriers: Women Lead Police Force Surge

Bihar proudly appoints over 21,000 new police recruits, including a significant number of women, solidifying its status as the state with the highest number of women in uniform. A drive to recruit an additional 55,000 personnel is set to boost the force further, enhancing law enforcement capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Bihar made headlines today as more than 21,000 new police recruits, including a noteworthy contingent of women, received their appointment letters in a ceremonial gathering. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlighted the state's pioneering status, claiming Bihar has the highest number of women in uniform in the nation.

The Chief Minister's pledge to augment the police force to 2.29 lakh officers underscores the state's commitment to amplifying security and law enforcement. This expansion plan includes a specific focus on female recruitment, demonstrated by the current strength of 36,000 women officers.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary emphasized the historical nature of the day, crediting the central and state government initiatives for empowering women. Plans are underway to recruit an additional 19,838 personnel and create 10,000 more positions, with efforts to strengthen the rule of law as the government's top priority.

