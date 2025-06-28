Left Menu

G7 Tax Agreement Favors U.S. Multinationals

The G7 has forged an agreement that exempts U.S. multinational corporations from additional overseas corporate taxes. This deal ensures that certain taxes levied outside the U.S. are offset by those already paid within the United States, with backing from Washington and other G7 members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:21 IST
The G7 countries have reached a consensus allowing U.S. multinational companies to bypass higher overseas corporate tax expenses, according to a report from the Financial Times.

This newly brokered deal, supported by the U.S. and fellow G7 nations, ensures that American firms will avoid duplicative taxation by crediting taxes paid domestically against those imposed abroad.

The agreement aims to streamline tax obligations for U.S. companies operating internationally, mitigating their financial burden and fostering a more favorable business environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

