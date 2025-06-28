G7 Tax Agreement Favors U.S. Multinationals

The G7 countries have reached a consensus allowing U.S. multinational companies to bypass higher overseas corporate tax expenses, according to a report from the Financial Times.

This newly brokered deal, supported by the U.S. and fellow G7 nations, ensures that American firms will avoid duplicative taxation by crediting taxes paid domestically against those imposed abroad.

The agreement aims to streamline tax obligations for U.S. companies operating internationally, mitigating their financial burden and fostering a more favorable business environment.

