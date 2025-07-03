Empowering Tribal Communities: India's Mission to Uplift Tribal Villages

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, announced on Thursday that the Centre has dedicated Rs 79,000 crore to enhancing infrastructure and services in tribal areas nationwide. This substantial budget will go towards providing houses, roads, health facilities, and water access to these communities.

Speaking at an awareness event under the Dharti Aaba Janabhagidari Abhiyan in Sanguem, South Goa, Oram criticized the previous Congress government for not addressing the unique challenges faced by tribal communities. He commended the creation of a separate ministry for tribal welfare upon the BJP's 2014 electoral victory, which began with an initial budget of Rs 8,000 crore.

The initiative, launched on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, is part of a broader plan titled the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. This plan aims to improve 25,000 km of rural roads, provide tap water through the Nal Se Jal programme, and enhance mobile medical units in tribal villages, furthering the welfare of tribal communities across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)