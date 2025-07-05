Left Menu

Arrest in Shocking Assault Case

A 38-year-old man, Jasvir Singh, was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl after taking her to an unknown location. The incident prompted the girl's family to file a complaint, leading to a case being registered at Jamalpur Police Station.

Ludhiana | Updated: 05-07-2025
A 38-year-old man has been apprehended for reportedly raping a 15-year-old girl after transporting her in his vehicle to an undisclosed location. This disturbing incident has caught the attention of local authorities and the community alike.

The suspect, identified as Jasvir Singh, hails from the Mundia colony on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. Assistant Commissioner of Police Jawinder Singh Khaira has released details about the case, which has sparked significant public outrage.

Following a formal complaint submitted by the victim's family, a case was promptly registered at the Jamalpur Police Station. The police have charged Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, signaling a strong legal response to the allegations.

