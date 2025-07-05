Assam's Pushback: Illegal Immigrant Concerns Rise

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that eighteen undocumented Bangladeshis were pushed back from Assam's Cachar and Sribhumi districts on Saturday. The Chief Minister articulated on social media that Assam welcomes guests but illegal residents face expulsion.

This event forms part of a wider campaign against illegal immigrants in the state. Sarma highlighted that nearly 330 immigrants have been deported over the past month, with additional pushbacks expected imminently.

The Assam Police have intensified efforts to identify and repatriate undocumented immigrants, focusing particularly on those from Bangladesh residing without valid documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)