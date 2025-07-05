Left Menu

Assam's Pushback: Illegal Immigrant Concerns Rise

Eighteen undocumented Bangladeshis were returned to their country from Assam, as part of a wider crackdown on illegal immigrants, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. With nearly 330 immigrants sent back in the last month, more pushbacks are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that eighteen undocumented Bangladeshis were pushed back from Assam's Cachar and Sribhumi districts on Saturday. The Chief Minister articulated on social media that Assam welcomes guests but illegal residents face expulsion.

This event forms part of a wider campaign against illegal immigrants in the state. Sarma highlighted that nearly 330 immigrants have been deported over the past month, with additional pushbacks expected imminently.

The Assam Police have intensified efforts to identify and repatriate undocumented immigrants, focusing particularly on those from Bangladesh residing without valid documentation.

