CRPF Personnel Injured in Naxalite IED Attack in Chhattisgarh

Two CRPF personnel were injured in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district when an IED, planted by Naxalites, exploded during a Road Security Operation. The incident took place on a dirt track known for Naxalite attempts to thwart anti-naxal operations. Injured personnel received preliminary medical care before hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:39 IST
In a recent attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, two members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device detonated on Tuesday. The explosion targeted a team from CRPF's 229th battalion conducting a Road Security Operation between the villages of Timapur and Murdanda, as reported by authorities.

The team was patrolling the Awapalli-Basaguda road when the blast occured, impacting two personnel. They received preliminary treatment before being transported to the district hospital for further care, according to police officials.

Maoist rebels frequently employ IEDs on rural tracks to impede security measures against them, a tactic that has not only injured security forces but also caused civilian casualties over the years in the Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

