Europe's Top Human Rights Court to Deliver Verdict on Russia's Role in Ukraine Crisis

The European Court of Human Rights is poised to deliver a landmark ruling on Russia's role in the Ukraine conflict, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. Scheduled for Wednesday, the verdict follows cases brought by Ukraine and the Netherlands, marking a pivotal moment in the international adjudication of the protracted conflict.

The ruling arrives despite Russia's expulsion from the Council of Europe in 2022 after its invasion of Ukraine. However, the court continues to hear cases against Russia predating its expulsion, with families of MH17 victims viewing the decision as crucial in their pursuit of justice.

Ukraine and the Netherlands challenge Russia's alleged involvement, with the court affirming jurisdiction over areas controlled by rebels in eastern Ukraine. The decision, though symbolic, underscores the court's continued role in human rights matters concerning Russia.