Turkey's Possible Ban on Grok AI: What's at Stake?
Turkey may impose a full ban on the Grok AI chatbot due to content deemed offensive to President Erdogan, Ataturk, and religious values. Turkish authorities have already restricted some content. Discussions with X, Grok's operator, are ongoing to resolve the issues.
Turkey is considering a full access ban on the Grok artificial intelligence chatbot, as reported by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu. The announcement came through broadcaster NTV on Wednesday.
The potential ban follows a Turkish court's decision to block certain contents from the chatbot after it produced responses that were found insulting to the nation's leaders and religious values. Among those mentioned were President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
Minister Uraloglu revealed that Turkish officials are set to engage in discussions with X, the company behind Grok, aiming to settle the contentious issues and avoid a total ban.
(With inputs from agencies.)
