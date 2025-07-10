Istanbul Crackdown: Mystery Charges Shake Political Landscape

In a significant development, Turkish financial police have detained the mayor of Istanbul's northern district of Sile, according to reports from the Demiroren news agency. This move intensifies the ongoing legal pressures on the main opposition party.

The arrest has captured widespread attention; however, the exact charges faced by Republican People's Party (CHP) Mayor Ozgur Kabadayi, along with several other municipal officials, have yet to be disclosed.

The lack of clarity surrounding the detentions has fueled speculation and concern within political circles, as it marks a notable escalation in the opposition crackdown.