Crisis Response: IIM-Calcutta's Firm Stand Against Campus Assault

IIM-Calcutta is actively addressing student concerns following an alleged sexual assault on campus. Although an arrest has been made, the institute has chosen not to disclose specific measures due to the sensitivity of the case. The administration is committed to maintaining campus safety while cooperating with legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:54 IST
IIM-Calcutta is taking proactive measures to reassure its community after an alleged rape incident on its campus surfaced. The institute is engaging with students but, due to the case's sensitive nature, is withholding specific details. The incident has sparked parental concerns about safety in the campus environment.

An FIR led to the arrest of the accused student, who is currently in police custody. The IIM-Calcutta administration is committed to working with law enforcement to ensure a thorough investigation, while simultaneously maintaining the privacy and dignity of those involved.

In an official statement, IIM-Calcutta reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy towards such incidents and its commitment to preserving a safe academic space. The institute emphasized cooperation with authorities and expressed intent to follow due legal processes. Meanwhile, a specially formed investigation team is examining the alleged assault.

